Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.1 %

AMPE stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.