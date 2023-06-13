Analysts Set Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Target Price at $160.25

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.28. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

