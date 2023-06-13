Analysts’ Upgrades for June 12th (AMKR, AROC, AUKNY, CMRE, CRIS, DGICA, ERJ, ESEA, FLT, HGV)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 12th:
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
