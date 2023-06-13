Analysts’ Upgrades for June 12th (AMKR, AROC, AUKNY, CMRE, CRIS, DGICA, ERJ, ESEA, FLT, HGV)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, June 12th:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Amkor Technology Inc alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.