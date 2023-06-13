Analyzing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Vista Gold N/A -61.80% -56.74%

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $22.43, suggesting a potential upside of 33.43%. Vista Gold has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 322.06%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $10.80 billion 2.73 $432.00 million $0.06 280.17 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.06) -8.89

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Vista Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

