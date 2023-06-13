Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is Boxer Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,300 shares during the period. Apellis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boxer Capital LLC owned about 1.43% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $81,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,492,000 after purchasing an additional 58,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of APLS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,833. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,137,053.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,029 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,125 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

