Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Trims Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund accounts for approximately 100.0% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,405. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

