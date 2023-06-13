Arcblock (ABT) Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $197,721.39 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

