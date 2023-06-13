ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal makes up approximately 1.5% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.33. 1,046,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.44. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

