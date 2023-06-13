Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,854,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 1,042,600 shares.The stock last traded at $94.70 and had previously closed at $92.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,455,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,056,235.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,990,756 shares of company stock worth $43,335,824 and have sold 12,430,646 shares worth $343,599,493. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

