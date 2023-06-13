Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells $96,898.56 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CEO K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $96,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,043.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 384,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 73.37% and a negative net margin of 57.12%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIP. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 51.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

