Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

