Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

