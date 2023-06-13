AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 7,186 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $215,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,743.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AssetMark Financial Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
Featured Articles
