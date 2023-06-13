Ativo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,740 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,740 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Credicorp accounts for about 3.9% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 40.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAP. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.70. 212,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.