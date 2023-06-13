Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,975 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,223. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

