Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Ativo Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Daqo New Energy comprises 1.8% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at $324,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of DQ stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $40.71. 707,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,572. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $77.18.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.10 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

