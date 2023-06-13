Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.38. 2,067,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,710. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $83.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

