Ativo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.61%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.50%.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.