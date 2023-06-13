Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 7.1 %

ACB stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$0.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$255.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.22.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

