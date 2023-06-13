Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 403.4% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 304,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,760,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.85 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.