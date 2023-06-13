Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) CEO Garry Arthur Neil Buys 4,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) CEO Garry Arthur Neil bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,212.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 51,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,333. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

