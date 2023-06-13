Avenir Corp Buys 132,235 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,235 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents makes up approximately 0.4% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned 5.61% of Cytosorbents worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,542,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.42. 63,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $150.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 82.56%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading

