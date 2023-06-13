Avenir Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Avenir Corp lowered its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 290,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.