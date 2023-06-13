AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives $11.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

AvidXchange stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.41.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $89,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,913,893 shares of company stock worth $32,156,639. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

