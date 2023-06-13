Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,628 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

