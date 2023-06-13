Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 51,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

PFE opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

