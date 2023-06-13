B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RILYG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 16,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,170. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.