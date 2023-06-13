B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:RILYO)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. 16,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,937. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.75 has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20.

