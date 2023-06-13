Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,011,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,406,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

