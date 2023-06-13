Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,975,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

