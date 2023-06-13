Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,265 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 3.7% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $11,685,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 64.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BMO traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 256,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.15. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

