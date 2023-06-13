Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $5.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.93.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Baozun Price Performance
Baozun stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $11.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
