Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,477 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 65,540 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,661,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,074,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.