Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,920,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553,471 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 8.73% of Vertiv worth $449,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,144,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $23,063,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,342,241 shares in the company, valued at $349,619,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 1,653,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,634. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

