Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 228,360 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,360 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $76,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after buying an additional 2,135,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,836. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.