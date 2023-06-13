Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 466,434 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466,434 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.0% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.41% of Deere & Company worth $523,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $11.20 on Tuesday, hitting $398.33. 896,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,508. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

