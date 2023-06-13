Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Invests $662,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,765,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,010,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,329,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,911 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 185,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

