Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,405 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.17. 288,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,193. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.14 and its 200-day moving average is $480.16.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.