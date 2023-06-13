Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,563 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. 1,489,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,938. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

