Beck Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) by 189.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 10,612.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REPX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of REPX traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. 13,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $329,827.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,908 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brent Alexander Arriaga sold 1,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $69,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,129.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $329,827.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,323 shares of company stock worth $783,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

