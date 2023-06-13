Beck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $12,262,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,197,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $243.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

