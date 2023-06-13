Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. 484,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

