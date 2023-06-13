Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Beck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises 2.0% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,254,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA FCG traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.