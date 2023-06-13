Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,100. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.