Beck Capital Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Beck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,245,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 446,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 404,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

