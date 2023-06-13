BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Sells $244,053,884.52 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,086,369 shares in the company, valued at $28,127,100,092.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 8th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $253,876,785.50.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.20. The stock had a trading volume of 268,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,162. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

