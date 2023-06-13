Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,142 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

