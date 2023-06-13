Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.23. 1,102,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.44 and its 200-day moving average is $173.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.