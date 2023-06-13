Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CB traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.26. 504,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

