Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 1.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $3,862,021.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,312 shares of company stock worth $9,496,018. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.03. 325,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.58 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

